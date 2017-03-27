Subscribe
Bill seeks to make register of copyrights a presidential pick

A Congress committee has  introduced a bipartisan bill that would make the register of copyrights a presidential appointee.

More on this story

Copyright
Congress proposes reforms to modernise US Copyright Office
9 December 2016   A Congress committee has revealed a set of proposed reforms aimed at modernising the US Copyright Office to “meet the challenges of the 21st century”.
Copyright
US Library of Congress appoints Maria Pallante as senior advisor
25 October 2016   The US Library of Congress has hired Maria Pallante, the former head of the US Copyright Office, as senior advisor for digital strategy.


