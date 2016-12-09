Subscribe
m-dogan-shutterstock-com-congress-
9 December 2016Copyright

Congress proposes reforms to modernise US Copyright Office

A Congress committee has revealed a set of proposed reforms aimed at modernising the US Copyright Office to “meet the challenges of the 21st century”.

In a statement released yesterday, December 8, House judiciary committee chairman Bob Goodlatte and ranking member John Conyers outlined the first policy proposal to come out of the committee’s review of US copyright law.

“This first proposal identifies important reforms to help ensure the copyright office keeps pace in the digital age,” it said.

The committee will periodically release policy proposals on select, individual issue areas within the larger copyright system that are “in need of reform where there is a potential for consensus”.

However, the proposals are not meant to be the final word on reform in these individual issue areas, but rather a starting point for discussion, with the goal of “producing legislative text within each issue area”.

Among the reforms are granting the copyright office autonomy with respect to the Library of Congress, and requiring the office to maintain an up-to-date digital, searchable database of all copyrighted works and associated copyright ownership information.

“Nothing should be read into the fact that we are only releasing a policy proposal on one topic today,” they said.

“This is just the beginning of this stage of the copyright review, and we intend to release policy proposals on music licensing issues and other individual issue areas in time.”

Goodlatte first announced the intention to undertake a comprehensive review of US copyright law in April 2013.

Written comments from interested stakeholders are requested by January 31, 2017.

These comments will be shared with members of the House judiciary committee as they come in and the committee intends to make comments publicly available after the comment period closes.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Bill seeks to make register of copyrights a presidential pick
27 March 2017   A Congress committee has introduced a bipartisan bill that would make the register of copyrights a presidential appointee.
Copyright
US Copyright Office proposes 41% increase in fees
29 May 2018   The US Copyright Office has proposed adopting an average 41% increase in fees in order to account for inflation.
Copyright
US Copyright Office makes acting director permanent
28 March 2019   The Library of Congress has named Karyn Temple as register of copyrights and director of the US Copyright Office, two and a half years after she became the acting register.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation