Subscribe
jonathan-weiss-shutterstock-com-amazon-
16 July 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Amazon facing ‘Spellbound’ Prime copyright suit

A film copyright holding company is suing  Amazon for allegedly streaming a 2002 spelling bee documentary on Prime Video without permission.

Zelus Film filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, July 14.

Zelus said it acquired the distribution rights for “Spellbound” in 2015, as collateral for loan repayments owed by ThinkFilm.

According to the complaint, the documentary was made available for streaming, purchase, and rent on Amazon’s Prime Video service between July 2017 and February 2019.

Zelus estimated the film had been accessed by Prime Video subscribers “hundreds of times or more” during this period.

“Because information regarding defendants' full distribution and exploitation of the motion picture remains incomplete or in defendants' sole possession, the full and complete scope of defendants' infringing activities and infringing uses of the motion picture has not yet been fully ascertained,” the complaint said.

Amazon removed the film from Prime Video in February 2019, after receiving a notice of copyright infringement from Zelus, the complaint acknowledged.

But Amazon did not respond to two letters “requesting information relating to the unauthorised exploitation prior to bringing this action,” it alleged.

Zelus is seeking statutory damages of $150,000 for the alleged infringement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Google and Amazon named in bootleg streaming suit
24 January 2020   Google and Amazon have again been accused of selling bootleg copies of “virtually every well-known recording artist from the 1930s through the 1960s”, in a series of copyright infringement lawsuits filed in the US this week.
Trademarks
Amazon storing infringing goods not TM infringement, CJEU rules
2 April 2020   In a long-awaited ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union has handed victory to Amazon in a trademark dispute over the storage of infringing products.
Copyright
Amazon buys MGM’s ‘IP treasure trove’ for $8bn
27 May 2021   Amazon has acquired MGM Studios and its “treasure trove of IP”, including the “James Bond” and “Rocky” series, for $8.45 billion.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright