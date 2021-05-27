Subscribe
shutterstock_1331808347_alex_millauer
27 May 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Amazon buys MGM’s ‘IP treasure trove’ for $8bn

Amazon has acquired MGM Studios and its “treasure trove of IP”, including the “James Bond” and “Rocky” series, for $8.45 billion.

