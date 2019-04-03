Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance seizes $536m of fakes in 2018

Alib aba’s Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance (AACA) shut down 524 manufacturing and distribution locations in 2018, the conglomerate has said.

On Thursday, March 28 Alibaba said criminal investigations led by its partnership with member brands resulted in the arrest of 1,277 suspects and counterfeit product seizures totaling $536.2 million.

Alibaba established the alliance in 2017 with international brands including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars. The alliance uses big data and anti-counterfeiting technology to protect brands against fakes.

The alliance has grown to include 132 brands across 12 industries. Of its members, 70% are based outside China. Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Siemens, Dyson and Coach are among the brand owners to join in 2019.

Alibaba’s senior vice president Michael Yao said collaboration among industry leaders is the only way to effectively combat counterfeiting.

“Over the past two years, we have used our technology and data to strengthen the fight against counterfeits. The AACA is now the benchmark and model for brand protection in China and around the world,” Yao added.

Alibaba also noted that 97% of all takedown requests were processed in 24 hours during business days for AACA members as a result of extensive cooperation within the group.

Alibaba has been increasing its efforts to protect brands against counterfeiting on its online marketplaces.

Yesterday, April 2, Alibaba’s head of global IP enforcement received the "Luxury Law Innovator in IP Rights and Technology" award at the Luxury Law Summit, an annual event which recognises leaders in the practice of luxury law and IP protection.

Bassiur said Alibaba was achieving great success in partnership with the AACA member brands, but there was still work to do.

“We have come far, but there is still much to do. We are all part of the solution and our past accomplishments in IP protection are just the beginning,” he said.

This story was first published on TBO.

