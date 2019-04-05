Subscribe
shutterstock_546595348_evan-el-amin
5 April 2019

Trump signs memo to stem online sale of fake goods

US President Donald Trump has signed a  memorandum aimed at cracking down on the online sale of pirated and counterfeit goods.

Issued on Wednesday, April 3, the presidential memorandum said the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates that the value of trade in counterfeit and pirated goods is about a half trillion dollars a year, with approximately 20% of this trade infringing on US IP.

A presidential memorandum is an official document by which Trump can manage the federal government.

The Trump administration will require a report within 210 days from the Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce and Justice.

This report will analyse the extent to which online third-party marketplaces and other third-party intermediaries are used to facilitate the importation and sale of counterfeit and pirated goods.

It will also recommend potential regulatory or legislative changes to better combat the sale of counterfeit goods.

According to the memo, a 2018  Government Accountability Office report examined four categories of frequently counterfeited goods. Based on a small sample of goods purchased through various online third-party marketplaces, the report found that more than 40% were counterfeit.

In a call to journalists and reported on by  CNBC, Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, said of the marketplaces: "This is a warning shot across the bow that it is your job to police these matters, and if you won't clean it up the government will.”

In a comment provided to TBO, a spokesperson for Alibaba said that it welcomed the new initiative and looked forward to further advancing its cooperation with US federal agencies.

“Alibaba has developed best-in-class systems to protect IP and battle the scourge of counterfeiting. This work takes place through substantial collaboration with brands, law enforcement, trade associations and consumers, both on our platforms and offline at the criminal sources of production and distribution,” said the spokesperson.

Geoffrey Potter, chair of the anti-counterfeiting practice at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, said: “The online marketplaces are the world’s greatest counterfeiting bazaars. Despite their strong anti-counterfeiting rhetoric, they let anyone sell virtually anything.”

Potter went on to claim that the marketplace decided it was more important to have “wild growth than to attempt to curate or exert any meaningful control over their sellers and their products”.

Both eBay and Amazon also welcomed the enhanced collaboration, adding that counterfeits were not welcome on the platforms.

“Using a combination of technology, enforcement and strong relationships, eBay has consistently been an industry leader in working to stop the online sale of counterfeit goods, which is a global issue–both online and offline,” said eBay.

An Amazon spokesperson said that in 2018 the platform spent more than $400 million fighting counterfeits, fraud, and other forms of abuse.

In February, Amazon  launched Project Zero, a programme, which it claims “empowers brands to help drive counterfeits to zero”.

Amazon added: “Bad actors that attempt to abuse our store do not reflect the flourishing community of honest entrepreneurs that make up the vast majority of our seller community.”

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance seizes $536m of fakes in 2018
3 April 2019   Alibaba’s Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance shut down 524 manufacturing and distribution locations in 2018, the conglomerate has said.
article
The Beatles music company challenges counterfeiters in court
12 April 2019   Apple Corps, a music company founded by members of The Beatles, has taken unnamed counterfeiters to court over the online sale of fake goods.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones