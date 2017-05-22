Subscribe
22 May 2017

Visit the Pro Bono Clearinghouse!

Come visit the Pro Bono Clearinghouse Information Booth—located at the INTA Information Booth in Hall 8—to learn more about this new, exciting program and how you can help. Members of the Pro Bono Committee will be available at the booth to answer all of your questions from 9.00am to 5.00pm today.

If you cannot make it to the booth, but want to learn more or know of any individual or nonprofit organization that may be in need of free legal services, please refer them to the Pro Bono Committee website at http://www.inta.org/Membership/Pages/2017_ProBono.aspx .

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024