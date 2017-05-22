Come visit the Pro Bono Clearinghouse Information Booth—located at the INTA Information Booth in Hall 8—to learn more about this new, exciting program and how you can help. Members of the Pro Bono Committee will be available at the booth to answer all of your questions from 9.00am to 5.00pm today.

If you cannot make it to the booth, but want to learn more or know of any individual or nonprofit organization that may be in need of free legal services, please refer them to the Pro Bono Committee website at http://www.inta.org/Membership/Pages/2017_ProBono.aspx .