UKIPO announces board restructure ahead of Moss exit

The office has made a series of board appointments in what it says ‘completes its organisation design process’.

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has announced the appointment of an interim chief executive ahead of the imminent departure of current CEO Tim Moss, along with other appointments which the agency says completes its organisational design process.

Adam Williams (pictured above) will take the role from September 1, 2022, assuming some responsibilities over the next few months while the search for a permanent CEO concludes.

Williams joined the IPO in 2009 as head of international coordination in the Copyright and Enforcement Directorate. He then became deputy director of international policy in July 2013, and director from September 2017.

He has previously worked for the UK government on defence policy matters and brings extensive experience of dealing with policy issues in the EU, UN and NATO, as well as bilateral negotiations.

“I’m delighted to have been appointed interim CEO,” he said in a statement. “Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board we are looking forward to providing continuity of leadership to ensure we continue as a great place to work for our people and ensure excellent delivery for our customers.”

Other moves

Meanwhile, the IPO has also made other directorial appointments and implemented some organisational design changes.

Andy Bartlett has been appointed deputy CEO and director of services, with responsibility for delivering all current services to customers, IT and the One IPO transformation programme.