shutterstock_1014176104_willy_barton
6 June 2022Muireann Bolger

Moss to depart UK IPO, search begins for successor

Tim Moss, chief executive of the UK Intellectual Property Office, will be leaving his role in September, the agency has confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 1, the office confirmed that Moss would assume a new position as chief operating officer and director general at the Welsh government on September 1.

The office confirmed that the recruitment process for a permanent successor to Moss would begin immediately and plans would be put in place for a deputy leadership of the IPO in the interim.

Commenting on the announcement, Moss said: “I have had an amazing time in office at the IPO, leading a brilliant team of people. Deciding to leave and take on this new challenge has been incredibly difficult for me, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.”

He added that the UK now had one of the best IP systems in the world, and that he was grateful to partners of the agency for their support. “Your input has been invaluable as we strive to deliver world-class IP services and continue our work to build a world-leading IP environment, unleashing innovation’s potential. It has been my privilege to have worked closely with so many of you,” he said.

“Please rest assured that supported by the talented team of dedicated people we have here at IPO, we will be maintaining business as usual as we continue our collaborative drive towards a truly world-class IP system for the UK.”

Harry Rich, chair of the IPO’s steering board, and Jo Shanmugalingam, director general for science, innovation and growth at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, both offered their best wishes.

“We congratulate Tim on his appointment, which is sad news for the IPO but a fantastic opportunity for him. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Tim for his five years of inspiring leadership and dedicated service at the IPO and wish him every success in his new role.”

They continued: “We will provide further updates on this in the coming weeks, and further announcements about the deputy CEO position after the interviews in early July.  The IPO has a very strong team at all levels; we are delivering for our customers, stakeholders and the wider economy and together, we will continue to build on this.”

