Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-trademark-
6 June 2016Trademarks

WIPR survey: 80% of readers say trademark series do not breach EU law

A majority of WIPR readers have agreed with a recent ruling that registering trademarks as a series does not breach an EU law.

The English Court of Appeal ruled that such marks do not violate rules that require a trademark to be graphically represented in a clear, self-contained, easily accessible, intelligible, durable and objective manner.

When asked whether they agreed with that position, 80% of WIPR readers who took the survey said they did.

The Glee Club, a UK based comedy venue, was at the centre of the dispute and won its second trademark case against US TV show “Glee”, the Court of Appeal confirmed on May 25.

The court held that the registration of trademarks as a series is not contrary to EU law. It further confirmed the validity of The Glee Club’s marks.

Fox had claimed that series marks should be invalid under EU law and that it is necessary to have a “single point of comparison” between all of the marks.

Readers commented on the matter, with one saying: “Series marks themselves are unique to the UK within the EU, but the permitted differences between marks in a series are so slight that they meet these requirements.”

Another reader who agreed said: “Series are a sensible and efficient part of the trademark system.”

For this week’s survey question, we ask: “Last week the US Patent and Trademark Office stopped receiving public comments on plans to reform proceedings at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). Do you think the TTAB reforms will be beneficial?”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘Glee’ TM dispute: lawyers weigh in as Fox seeks UK Supreme Court review
26 May 2016   Twentieth Century Fox will reportedly take a trademark dispute with a UK-based comedy venue to the UK Supreme Court, following the English Court of Appeal’s decision to side with the club yesterday.
Trademarks
UK comedy club defeats TV-show Glee in trademark battle
10 February 2014   Independent UK comedy club the Glee Club has won a trademark lawsuit against the makers of award-winning US television show Glee.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif