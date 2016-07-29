Subscribe
susan-montgomery-shutterstock-com
29 July 2016Trademarks

Whole Foods trademark application rejected for making ‘laudatory’ claims

US supermarket chain Whole Foods Market has had its trademark application for the slogan ‘World’s healthiest grocery store’ rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The supermarket’s current slogan is ‘America’s healthiest grocery store’ and is used as part of its mission to offer healthy foods. It was granted a trademark for the term in 2012.

But the USPTO rejected its new application because the term is “merely laudatory and descriptive of the alleged merit of a product”.

The USPTO added that the trademark application was for “an exaggerated phrase that can’t be proven or hasn’t been proved as true”.

Whole Foods has six months to re-file and update its application.

More on this story

Trademarks
The fight is on: Nike opposes WWE trademark application
6 July 2016   Sportswear multinational Nike has opposed a trademark application by World Wrestling Entertainment for the term ‘Just Bring It’.
Trademarks
US Olympic Committee grilled over TM ‘bullying’
5 August 2016   A law firm claims it has sued the US Olympic Committee on behalf of a Minnesota-based carpet cleaning business over its ‘bullying’ tactics surrounding Olympic themed hashtags.
Trademarks
Tasty Burger has beef with Chipotle in trademark spat
9 August 2016   US fast food chain Tasty Burger has said it has no choice but to “aggressively defend” its trademark rights after rival restaurant chain Chipotle allegedly refused to respond to a cease-and-desist letter warning it not to use the term ‘Tasty Made’.


