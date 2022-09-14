Subscribe
14 September 2022TrademarksTom Phillips

WATCH: Peter Steckelman, Tennis Channel

Panellist at the upcoming WIPR Trademarks LA Conference shares ‘how to’ for brands expanding abroad | ‘Establishing a presence is key’ to mitigating trademark risks.

Ahead of the WIPR  Trademarks LA Conference, Peter Steckelman, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs at the Tennis Channel shared his insights on what a brand needs to consider when it goes international and how to minimise costs in the process.

In a video interview with WIPR, Steckelman highlighted some common risks for brands operating internationally, including the searches in-house counsel should make and how to manage that workload.

“What you’ll find in doing those searches across the world is that can be a big undertaking,” said Steckelman.

“What you want to assess up front is: what are the key markets that your company should be involved in? And that involves taking a hard look at the business and what the product line is.”

Establishing a presence is key to help mitigating the risk of infringements as your company expands, he added.

Steckelman will appear at a panel discussion on September 22, when he'll join Derek Hawkins, corporate counsel at Salesforce and David Dolinski, owner at Crystal Clearance to discuss: In-House Counsel Considerations: Challenges and Solutions.

Together, they'll unpack:

