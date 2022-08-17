WATCH: Drew Schulte on NFTs

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to gain traction in the digital economy, an increasing number of legal disputes and unanswered questions emerge regarding their protection and ownership.

Observing this developing sector, Senators Thom Tillis and Patrick Leahy wrote to the the United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO) and the US Copyright Office (USCO) back in June, requesting that the two federal departments conduct a study into the impact of NFTs on IP rights. USPTO director Kathi Vidal and USCO director Shira Perlmutter confirmed their intention to do so in a reply the following month.

In an exclusive interview with WIPR, Drew Schulte—partner at Perkins Coie, who specialises in blockchain, AI and machine learning technology—explains the significance of this study as well as the key considerations and top tips surrounding NFT ownership.