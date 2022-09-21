Subscribe
21 September 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

WATCH: Natasha Walwyn Robinson, marketing legal counsel at Splunk

Ahead of the  WIPR Trademarks Los Angeles 2022, Natasha Walwyn Robinson, marketing legal counsel at data security experts,  Splunk, shared her insights on the trademark challenges facing corporate attorneys, and her groundbreaking D&I work.

“One of the most difficult things to do as a corporate attorney working for a technology company is to protect our brand online," she explained.

“There are bad actors who are finding clever and more rapid ways to use our brand without our permission, and who try to impersonate us to others for nefarious reasons. That is the predominant issue: online brand impersonators as well as trademark and domain infringement.”

Walwyn Robinson highlighted the need for IP practitioners to expand their skill set. “It is imperative that we as corporate attorneys not only focus on IP, but also get an understanding of cybersecurity,” she urged.

During the one-day conference, which runs on September 22, she will present on  Domain Name Management: Addressing Corporate Attorneys' Challenges.

Walwyn Robinson will present on Domain Name Management: Addressing Corporate Attorneys' Challenges on September 22.

