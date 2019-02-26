Subscribe
shutterstock_1289342581_editorial_credit_cineberg_shutterstock-com
26 February 2019Trademarks

Watch out! Swatch sues Samsung in New York

Swiss company  Swatch Group has accused  Samsung Electronics and its American subsidiary of infringing its trademark on designs for downloadable smartwatch faces.

In the complaint, filed on Friday, February 22, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the watchmaker alleged that the Korean telecommunications company’s smartwatches had infringed its IP.

Samsung markets a line of smartwatches for which users can download a range of watch faces. In the suit, Swatch cited multiple watch faces available for download which it says infringe trademarks for its own watch designs.

The infringing watch faces mimic some of Swatch’s “most exclusive designs”, the complaint said. The allegedly infringing designs bear the logos of Swatch-owned brands including Tissot and Hamilton.

Swatch said that consumers would likely conclude that Samsung had “taken care” to ensure that the designs “do not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties”.

The watchmaker said it had provided no licence or consent for Samsung to use its trademarks.

Swatch contacted Samsung’s Swiss subsidiary in December 2018 and requested that the infringing designs be removed from the Samsung Galaxy App store.

According to the suit, Samsung deleted “some, but not all” of the watch faces from the app store, but did not accept that any infringement had occurred.

Samsung “failed to provide any assurances that it would discontinue validating and distributing infringing watch faces in the future”, the complaint said.

Jonathan Abrams, partner at Gregory Abrams Davidson Solicitors in London, said he thought it would be “difficult for Samsung to legitimately defend” either distributing or permitting third parties to distribute products which infringed Swatch’s IP.

Speaking to WIPR, Abrams said that the “involvement of third-party developers is largely irrelevant as Samsung owns the distribution channel” and is liable for infringing content offered on its platform.

If both parties wanted to avoid a jury trial, the most likely result would be “a settlement to include an award of damages against Samsung”, Abrams added.

In a statement sent to WIPR, Swatch said that Samsung had “blatantly and willingly infringed” its IP and acted “without regard” for its rights.

“The affected brands are worth billions”, the statement added.

Swatch is seeking injunctive relief preventing any infringement of its IP, as well as damages for wilful infringement of its trademarks.

WIPR has contacted Swatch and Samsung for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Vitamin companies in dispute over gummy bear trademark

EFF asks SCOTUS to clarify Oracle v Google

Minnesota court refuses Prince copyright case

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Swatch prevails over Apple in ‘Different’ trademark dispute
21 August 2018   Apple has failed to convince Singapore’s IP office that Swatch’s applied-for trademark ‘Tick different’ is confusingly similar to its registration for ‘Think different’.
Trademarks
Swatch successfully opposes Apple’s ‘iWatch’ trademark
12 September 2016   The UK Intellectual Property Office has partially granted Swatch’s opposition to Apple’s trademark application for ‘iWatch’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown