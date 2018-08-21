Subscribe
istock-501892772-justhavealook
21 August 2018Trademarks

Swatch prevails over Apple in ‘Different’ trademark dispute

Apple has failed to convince Singapore’s IP office that Swatch’s applied-for trademark ‘Tick different’ is confusingly similar to its registration for ‘Think different’.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) shared news of the decision today, August 21, after its Hearings and Mediation Department  made the ruling on August 14.

Apple’s mark, which was registered in Singapore in 1999, covers goods in class 9 and was used on the packaging of its iMac computers alongside the trademark ‘Macintosh’.

The company coined the slogan ‘Think different’ in a marketing campaign in 1997, in tribute to important historical and contemporary figures, including Mahatma Gandhi.

Years later, in 2015,  Swatch applied to trademark ‘Tick different’ in classes 9 and 14. However, it has not used the mark.

Apple opposed the mark on two grounds: likelihood of confusion and bad-faith filing. On the confusion point, the company argued the marks are visually and aurally similar, while they both convey the same concept of being different from the crowd.

But the IPOS rejected the company’s arguments and dismissed its opposition.

The office said the marks are more dissimilar than similar and also expressed reservations about the similarity of the respective goods in classes 9 and 14. According to the office, even if the marks were marginally similar, there would be no reasonable likelihood of confusion anyway.

Apple had also argued that Swatch’s application was designed to ride on Apple’s goodwill and reputation, but this was also rejected. The IPOS said there would be no benefit in doing this given that the marks are dissimilar, adding that Apple’s claims to ‘Think different’ are not inconsistent with Swatch claiming rights to ‘Tick different’.

Swatch’s application can now proceed to registration, the IPOS concluded.

The decision comes shortly after another high-profile brand failed in a trademark opposition in Singapore.

In July, the IPOS  dismissed an opposition by Adidas against an application by Taiwan-based Lutong Enterprise for a figurative mark. It comprises an inverted triangle consisting of three lines and a circle in the top left corner.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Chanel sues Colorado company over wood dining chairs

USPTO outage update: paper patent filers to receive refund

Victory for ‘Conan the Barbarian’ in copyright fight

Venable counsel joins Dentons as partner

Dickinson Wright adds IP member to Austin office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Watch out! Swatch sues Samsung in New York
26 February 2019   Swiss company Swatch Group has accused Samsung Electronics and its American subsidiary of infringing its trademark on designs for downloadable smartwatch faces.
Trademarks
Swiss court sides with Swatch against Apple in slogan dispute
3 April 2019   Swiss watchmaker Swatch has been handed a victory in a legal dispute with Apple, after the iPhone maker said a Swatch slogan infringed one of its trademarks.
Trademarks
Apple can't block Swatch’s 'One more thing', high court rules
31 March 2021   Apple has lost a legal challenge levied at Swiss watchmaker Swatch to prevent it registering Steve Job’s famous phrase “one more thing” as a trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis