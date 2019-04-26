Subscribe
shutterstock_1218692035_igorgolovniov
26 April 2019Trademarks

USTR lists Pinduoduo on Notorious Markets List

The US has added one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms to its  Notorious Markets List, which lists online markets which the US says are in violation of IP rights.

Pinduoduo.com has enjoyed rapid growth since it was founded in 2015, raising $1.6 billion through a public share offering in the US last July.

Yet the e-commerce platform is now the subject of US criticism over the sale of counterfeit goods on its site. Yesterday, April 25, the US Trade Representative (USTR) published its 2018 Notorious Markets List, which featured Pinduoduo for the first time.

According to the USTR, “a particularly common and pernicious form of counterfeit products on pinduoduo.com is so-called ‘Shanzhai’ products, also known as ‘parasite brands.’”

These ‘parasite brands’, the USTR said, “are products whose brand name and trademark imitate a legitimate brand”.

Although the report noted efforts by the company to tackle the listing of counterfeits on its site, the USTR said that these measures “fell short of fully addressing the problem” and urged Pinduoduo to do more to tackle trademark infringement.

The USTR  Special 301 report, which identifies markets that fail to “adequately or effectively” ensure protection of IP rights, was also published yesterday.

In the report, the USTR placed Pinduoduo’s listing in the context of concerns over IP protection in China—a major source of tension between the American and Chinese governments.

“As China has become the largest e-commerce market in the world, widespread online piracy and counterfeiting in e-commerce markets represent critical concerns for US right holders”, the report said.

China recently implemented a new e-commerce legislation aimed at strengthening online trademark protection.

Last July, lawyers told WIPR that the law marked a  positive step forward for rights owners in China.

The law makes e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo jointly responsible for counterfeits sold by third parties on their platforms.

The 301 report also sharply criticised the Canadian government’s plans to reform how the country regulates prices for patented drugs.

“If implemented, the changes would significantly undermine the marketplace for innovative pharmaceutical products”, the USTR said.

The report also noted that the USTR had obtained assurances from South Korea that it would bring its own regulation of drug prices in line with commitments made as part of the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement.

WIPR has contacted Pinduoduo for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Exclusive data visualisation: Japanese firm biggest PCT filer

World IP Day celebrations around the globe

Efforts underway to reform section 101

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
China’s new e-commerce law positive for IP protection, say lawyers
5 September 2018   China’s new e-commerce legislation is a positive development in the country’s fight against IP violations and counterfeit distribution, according to lawyers.
article
China defends IP protection amid US trade talks
29 April 2019   Chinese officials have hit back at criticism of the country’s IP protection regime ahead of concluding trade negotiations with the US.
Trademarks
Alibaba to settle $250m counterfeits class action
30 April 2019   Alibaba is to pay $250 million to settle a lawsuit in US district court accusing the Chinese e-commerce platform of concealing a warning over counterfeit goods ahead of its public share offering in 2015.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions