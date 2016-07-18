US Senate designates July as anti-counterfeiting awareness month

The US Senate has passed a resolution designating July as an anti-counterfeiting and consumer awareness month.

Passed on July 15, the resolution will designate July as an official month for national education and awarenes s campaigns.

Public service announcements to assist the public in navigating the potential harms posed by counterfeit products will also be made.

The news was welcomed by the International Trademark Association (INTA) and the US Chamber of Commerce Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC), which both helped draft the resolution.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, chief executive of INTA, said: “Educating the public about the potential harms of counterfeiting is critically important to the efforts of policymakers, law enforcement, brand owners and consumer group to eradicate counterfeit goods from the marketplace”.

David Hirschmann, president of the GIPC, added: “Designating July as national anti-counterfeiting consumer education and awareness month will provide us with even more opportunities to educate the public.”

The resolution is a ‘simple resolution’ meaning it is nonbinding and does not require action by the House of Representatives.