1 October 2012Trademarks

US brand targets online retailer over 'shabby chic' name

A US company has ordered a UK-based online retailer to remove the name ‘shabby chic’ from its website, which sells vintage goods including linen and picture frames.

3 April 2025

Patents
Netlist counsel: How we beat Samsung in computer chip clash, again
2 April 2025
Diversity
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
31 March 2025
Patents
Acting USPTO director enacts new PTAB policy with Motorola decision
31 March 2025
Artificial Intelligence
7 things to consider before buying IP technology
26 March 2025
Trademarks
Enforcement mix: IP teams share recipes to reduce costs
21 March 2025

