Subscribe
shutterstock_1014176104_willy_barton
23 November 2020Trademarks

UKIPO upholds ‘Easy Pho’ trademark in blow to easyGroup

The owner of UK-based airline easyJet has failed to persuade the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to invalidate a Vietnamese food company’s trademark for noodles.

The IPO delivered its decision on Monday, November 16.

Cong Ty Co Phan Thuc Pham Thien Huong, trading as Vietnamese food company Thien Huong Food, registered a graphic trademark at the IPO in 2018. The mark features the words ‘Easy Pho’ within a square and a woman wearing a hat incorporated into the ‘P’.

Thien Huong Food’s trademark is registered in class 30, to cover instant noodles, instant porridge, soft instant noodles, and instant noodles with seasoned and sautéd beef.

In 2019, easyGroup applied to have the ‘Easy Pho’ trademark declared as invalid.

In its application, easyGroup relied on its earlier-registered EU word marks. ‘easyGroup’, ‘easyPizza’, and ‘easyJet’, and a graphic EU mark which shows the words ‘easyFoodstore’ in white font within an orange rectangle.

The four easyGroup trademarks, which were registered between 2015 and 2017, cover a range of food and drinks, as well as retail services and holiday accommodation, in classes 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, and 43.

Use of the ‘Easy Pho’ trademark takes unfair advantage of, or is detrimental to, the reputation of easyGroup’s earlier marks, easyGroup argued.

easyGroup also claimed that a likelihood of confusion arises due to the similarity of the goods and services covered by the easyGroup trademarks, and the goods covered by the ‘Easy Pho’ mark.

The IPO found that the foods covered by the ‘Easy Pho’ mark can be described as “snack foods”, and that these “overlap in nature” to some of the foodstuffs covered by easyGroup’s marks.

When comparing the ‘Easy Pho’ trademark to easyGroup’s marks, the IPO noted that all start with the word ‘Easy’. It added that ‘Easy Pho’ is presented in a stylised font with a device element of the behatted woman, as well as having stylised border elements.

Overall, “the visual and aural difference between the marks are sufficient to ensure that they will not be misremembered or mistakenly recalled as each other”, the IPO determined.

It added: “There is no likelihood of direct confusion between the marks.”

After finding that no likelihood of indirect confusion exists, either, the IPO also rejected easyGroup’s argument that use of the ‘Easy Pho’ trademark takes unfair advantage of the easyGroup marks.

After finding easyGroup’s application to invalidate the ‘Easy Pho’ trademark to be unsuccessful, the IPO ordered easyGroup to pay £700 ($928) towards its costs.

This is not the first time that the IPO has delivered bad news to easyGroup recently.

Earlier this month, the IPO turned down easyGroup’s application to register ‘easy’ as a trademark after an opposition from American restaurant chain Big Easy.

In May, easyGroup failed to stop a trademark featuring the words “Easy Nurse” being registered at the IPO after the IPO found that the trademark, which sought to cover breastfeeding products, would not cause confusion with easyGroup’s trademarks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Lewis Hamilton escapes F1 safety patent suit

Puma kicks out at FIFA’s World Cup TM

Tech company sues Burger King over app patents

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UKIPO sides with Big Easy in TM dispute with easyGroup
13 November 2020   The UK Intellectual Property Office has turned down easyGroup’s application to register ‘easy’ as a trademark after an opposition from American restaurant chain Big Easy.
Trademarks
easyGroup fails to halt ‘Easy Nurse’ TM
28 May 2020   The UK Intellectual Property Office has rejected easyGroup’s argument that a trademark covering breastfeeding products shouldn’t be registered.
Trademarks
UKIPO rejects Tefal’s figurative ‘red dot’ TM bid
26 November 2020   The UK Intellectual Property Office has refused to register French cookware manufacturer Tefal’s figurative mark, after finding the applied-for trademark as devoid of distinctive character.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act