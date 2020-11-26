Subscribe
shutterstock_1222492057_lutsenko_oleksandr
26 November 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

UKIPO rejects Tefal’s figurative ‘red dot’ TM bid

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has refused to register French cookware manufacturer Tefal’s figurative mark, after finding the applied-for trademark as devoid of distinctive character.

On Monday, November 23, the office dismissed Tefal’s application of a trademark consisting of a “plain red dot affixed centrally to the bottom of a cooking receptacle (such as a pan, saucepan”.

In 2018, Tefal applied to register the trademark in class 21, covering frying pans, saucepans, casseroles, stew-pans, cooking pots, crepe pans, grills, and woks.

However, in early January 2019, an IPO examiner objected to the mark’s registration under section 3(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act 1994, noting that the mark was devoid of any distinctive character.

In a bid to have its trademark registered, Tefal undertook a survey of 400 people across the UK’s High Streets, aimed at providing evidence of acquired distinctiveness.

An IPO hearing officer again rejected the trademark. Tefal appealed against the decision but, earlier this week, the office rejected Tefal’s bid.

Edward Smith, on behalf of the IPO, said: “Whilst I may not have chosen to use the term ‘banal’ in respect of the sign as filed, I cannot disagree with the examiner’s and hearing officer’s conclusion that, in the prima facie case the sign is devoid of (any) distinctive character.”

Before turning to acquired distinctiveness, Smith said that he must note his “grave concern that the applicant’s exposure of its sign, ‘The Famous red Spot’ is, and has been all along, an indicator of heat rather than an arbitrary or random red spot”.

He added: “If the sign has been used to achieve a technical effect, as an optimal heat indicator to show the consumer when the pan is hot enough to start frying or cooking, in my opinion this would militate, at the very least, against any perception that may have arisen that the use was as a trademark and a guarantee of origin.”

However, the IPO went on to conclude that whether the sign is performing a technical function and so invalid should not be further considered, because the trademark should be refused under section 3(1)(b).

Turning to the survey, the IPO said that the survey simply shows “‘recognition and association’ of a major player in the cookware sector, rather than the kind of material perception as a trademark which is required by the case law”.

Smith concluded: “I have considered the totality of the evidence submitted and the legal submissions made and have concluded, like the hearing officer, that the plea of acquired distinctiveness fails to show that a significant proportion of relevant consumers, not just associate the sign with the applicant, but regard it as a trademark guaranteeing the origin of the goods.”

The trademark application was refused.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Xerox unit sues Facebook, Twitter over COVID-19 fakes identifier

Nokia v Daimler SEP dispute referred to CJEU

Commission targets SEP litigation in auto sector

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UKIPO upholds ‘Easy Pho’ trademark in blow to easyGroup
23 November 2020   The owner of UK-based airline easyJet has failed to persuade the UK Intellectual Property Office to invalidate a Vietnamese food company’s trademark for noodles.
Patents
UKIPO announces post-Brexit UK address for service
19 November 2020   Only applicants with a UK or Channel Island “address for service” will be accepted for new applications and requests to start contentious proceedings before the UK Intellectual Property Office, starting January 1.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act