UK ‘counterfeit street’ raided

An area in Manchester that has been nicknamed ‘counterfeit street’ has been raided by police.

Moulton Street, which is close to the Cheetham Hill area, was raided by Greater Manchester Police alongside trading standards officials yesterday, February 24.

According to local news website Salford Online, the street was surrounded at around 10am. Police have yet to release official details of the raid.

The raid was part of ‘Operation Handcraft’ and police were aiming to recover and search for counterfeit tobacco, drugs, and other goods. Multiple arrests have reportedly been made.

Earlier this year, WIPR reported that the Cheetham Hill area had been featured in a report by the UK Intellectual Property Office called “Counting the cost. The trade of counterfeit goods in Manchester”.

Traders in the area, according to the report, reportedly sell fake designer clothes and fragrances that imitate brands including Louis Vuitton and Nike.