UK police seize Adidas and G-Star fakes worth £1m

Police have seized counterfeit Adidas and G-Star products with a street value of £1 million ($1.4 million) from the UK’s so-called counterfeit street in Manchester.

According to local news website The Manchester Evening News, police seized more than £1 million counterfeits near Cheetham Hill, including fake Adidas, Stone Island and G-Star clothes, handbags and watches.

Search warrants for 14 premises on Sherborne Street were carried out by officers yesterday, April 13.

The Cheetham Hill area was described as ‘counterfeit street’ in a report published by the UK Intellectual Property Office earlier this year.

Earlier this year, WIPR reported that officers recovered counterfeit drugs and tobacco from Moulton Street, which is also close to the area.

