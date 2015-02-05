Tui drops opposition to handbag designer’s trademark

Travel company Tui has dropped its opposition to a UK trademark application for ‘Mia Tui’, filed by a handbag designer.

Tui filed the opposition to ‘Mia Tui’, which means “my bag” in Vietnamese, at the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.

The travel company claimed the phrase was too close to its name and asked Charlotte Jamme, founder of the Mia Tui company, to “ voluntarily remove” ‘Tui’ from the brand.

Jamme applied for the trademark last year, to cover services relating to handbags, purses and other types of bags.

Tui had registered three ‘Tui’ UK trademarks in 2001, which covered a range of services and products including laundry detergent, paper and metals, as well as the travel services for which it is best known.

But Jamme has now revealed that Tui has dropped its opposition, telling the BBC that “I am very pleased they have seen that I am no threat to them. There is a big difference between selling bags and holidays.

“We really rely on our brand. Being a small business, we could not have afforded to rebrand,” she added.

A spokesman for Tui said: “We have dropped our claims against Mia Tui bags for using the Tui name.”

The trademark has now entered the UK register.