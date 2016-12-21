Subscribe
21 December 2016

Trademark industries contribute 18.5m jobs in Latin America, says study

A study has revealed that trademark-intensive economic activities contribute 15% of GDP on average and generate up to 18.5 million jobs.

The study, titled “Trademarks in Latin America”, was published by the Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI) and International Trademark Association (INTA) and covers Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

The study’s focal point is on the impact of trademarks on employment, salaries, economic activity, as well as exports and imports in the countries which were part of the study.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO of INTA, said: “Similar studies conducted in the EU and the US demonstrate the economic potential of intellectual property and how effective and efficient systems for registering and strengthening trademarks can contribute significantly to economic activity, employment, and commerce.”

The findings of the study emphasise that companies which use trademarks intensively contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

María del Pilar Troncoso, president of ASIPI, said: “This is the first Latin American study that shows, in detail and by industry, the positive impact of trademarks on the quality of life of citizens.”

She added: “The results show how, through the strengthening of trademark systems, government incentives for inventors, and trademark-intensive industries, five Latin American countries with globally-recognised economies have achieved a solid socio-economic development.”

With regard to salary, the study shows that trademark-intensive activities pay higher salaries, which according to a press release by INTA, suggests that there is a greater degree of productivity among such companies.

Salaries in trademark-intensive industries are between 4.6% and 25% higher than salaries in non-intensive industries.

Sanz de Acedo added: “We are pleased with the results of the study—they underscore the huge potential for economic growth that can be unlocked by promoting trademarks within the business communities, and by further developing national trademark systems and trademark-intensive industries.”

