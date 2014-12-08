Steaua Bucharest stripped of name, badge and colours

Romanian football team Steaua Bucharest has been stripped of its name, club colours and crest following a trademark dispute with the country’s defence ministry.

The country’s most powerful court said on Wednesday (December 3) that the club’s name, badge, and red-and-blue striped kit breached IP rights belonging to the Ministry of National Defence.

It meant that the club, which won a European Cup in 1986, was forced to play its most recent game, on Sunday (December 7), in a different coloured strip and was referred to on scoreboards and by announcers as “the hosts”.

The Steaua name was also removed from training kits and team information for journalists.

In its decision, the Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (High Court of Cassation and Justice) overturned a 2012 ruling in favour of the club.

The dispute stems from the club, which has been Romanian champions 25 times, being previously owned by the country’s army.

Steaua Bucharest was founded in 1947, when it was known as Army Sports Association Bucharest, and was later renamed Army Sports Club Steaua Bucharest.

In 1989, the club was separated from the Army Sports Club and became privately owned. It was then renamed Steaua Bucharest and was allowed to continue with its traditional name and branding with the army’s permission.

But, when the club was purchased by local businessman Gigi Becali in 2004, the army took issue with the club using the Steaua name, eventually leading to a string of lawsuits that culminated in last week’s judgment.

Despite the ruling, the ministry has allowed the club to use the name, colours and emblem in its Europa League tie against Dynamo Kiev this week.

A Steaua Bucharest spokesman told WIPR that during discussions beginning on December 15, club officials will seek to reach an agreement with the defence ministry on the use of the trademark.