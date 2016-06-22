Subscribe
image4stock-shutterstock-com-1
22 June 2016Trademarks

Spanish pharma company applies to trademark ‘Brexit’

A Spain-based pharmaceutical company has applied to trademark ‘Brexit’, the term coined for the UK’s potential departure from the EU.

The application, filed at the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office by Brill Pharma, cites class 5 of the Nice classification system, covering chemical substances and elements.

British voters will go the polls tomorrow, June 23, for an ‘in or out’ referendum when they will be asked whether they wish the UK to remain or leave the EU.

The trademark was applied for on Monday, June 20.

Barcelona-headquartered Brill Pharma says it researches, develops, produces and markets drugs in order to improve the health and well-being of people.

Another ‘Brexit’ application was filed in March last year at the UK Intellectual Property Office.

That application, which covers mobile phone and laptop holders, was approved in October and is owned by Brexit Limited, a company based in London.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Texan independence? ‘Texit’ trademark applications filed
1 July 2016   Trademark applications have been filed for the term ‘Texit’, hinting at a movement to make the state of Texas independent.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif