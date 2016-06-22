Spanish pharma company applies to trademark ‘Brexit’

A Spain-based pharmaceutical company has applied to trademark ‘Brexit’, the term coined for the UK’s potential departure from the EU.

The application, filed at the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office by Brill Pharma, cites class 5 of the Nice classification system, covering chemical substances and elements.

British voters will go the polls tomorrow, June 23, for an ‘in or out’ referendum when they will be asked whether they wish the UK to remain or leave the EU.

The trademark was applied for on Monday, June 20.

Barcelona-headquartered Brill Pharma says it researches, develops, produces and markets drugs in order to improve the health and well-being of people.

Another ‘Brexit’ application was filed in March last year at the UK Intellectual Property Office.

That application, which covers mobile phone and laptop holders, was approved in October and is owned by Brexit Limited, a company based in London.