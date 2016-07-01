Texan independence? ‘Texit’ trademark applications filed

Trademark applications have been filed for the term ‘Texit’, hinting at a movement to make the state of Texas independent.

In the last week, two applications have been filed for the term at the US Patent and Trademark Office, continuing the trend of ‘Brexit’ trademark applications.

‘Brexit’ was the term coined after UK citizens voted to leave the EU last week.

One of the applications, applied for by Robert Rosenthal on June 27, seeks to cover clothes including caps; hats; jackets; and shirts.

Another, applied for on June 25 by Andre Porter, is intended to cover hunting jackets and shirts and baseball caps.

Both applicants are listed as living in Texas.

According to The New York Times, the UK’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 has sparked renewed calls for US states, including Texas, to seek independence.

The paper said that Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, said it has gathered more than 250,000 pledged votes in favour of secession.

Since the referendum there have been ‘Brexit’ trademark applications applied for by a pharmaceutical company and the maker of Samuel Adams Beer.