Subscribe
anatoly-vartanov-shutterstock-com
1 July 2016Trademarks

Texan independence? ‘Texit’ trademark applications filed

Trademark applications have been filed for the term ‘Texit’, hinting at a movement to make the state of Texas independent.

In the last week, two applications have been filed for the term at the US Patent and Trademark Office, continuing the trend of ‘Brexit’ trademark applications.

‘Brexit’ was the term coined after UK citizens voted to leave the EU last week.

One of the applications, applied for by Robert Rosenthal on June 27, seeks to cover clothes including caps; hats; jackets; and shirts.

Another, applied for on June 25 by Andre Porter, is intended to cover hunting jackets and shirts and baseball caps.

Both applicants are listed as living in Texas.

According to The New York Times, the UK’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 has sparked renewed calls for US states, including Texas, to seek independence.

The paper said that Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, said it has gathered more than 250,000 pledged votes in favour of secession.

Since the referendum there have been ‘Brexit’ trademark applications applied for by a pharmaceutical company and the maker of Samuel Adams Beer.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US, EU and Turkish companies enter ‘Brexit’ trademark dash
30 June 2016   Several companies, including the brewer of Samuel Adams beer, have thrown their hat into the ring with ‘Brexit’ trademark applications.
Trademarks
Spanish pharma company applies to trademark ‘Brexit’
22 June 2016   A Spain-based pharmaceutical company has applied to trademark ‘Brexit’, the term coined for the UK’s potential departure from the EU.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown