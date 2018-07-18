Subscribe
18 July 2018

Snoop Dogg successful in TM opposition at UKIPO

US rapper Snoop Dogg has successfully opposed a UK trademark for ‘Snoop’ based on the grounds of bad faith.

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) announced the judgment in favour of the rapper on Monday, July 16.

In October 2016, broadcasting company Snoop International applied to register the trademark ‘Snoop’ for precious metals and jewellery (class 14), and lace, embroidery and ribbons (class 26).

The application was examined and accepted in 2016.

The following year, Calvin Broadus (better known as Snoop Dogg) opposed the trademark based on a selection of earlier word marks including ‘Snoop Dogg’ (EU registration numbers 1,296,177 and 15,781,768); ‘Snoop Juice’ (11,536,075) and ‘Snoop Lion’ (11,121,589).

Snoop Dogg argued that his marks and the registration for ‘Snoop’ are similar both in terms of the wording and goods offered. He also claimed that he owns a family of well-known trademarks that are registered for goods including jewellery.

According to the rapper, his marks have been used in some instances since 1992. He said that as a result, consumers could assume there is a link between the earlier marks and ‘Snoop’.

Snoop Dogg also relied on a collection of earlier unregistered marks, protected under the law of passing off, including ‘Snoop’ and ‘Snoop Doggy Dog’.

In addition, he contended that the applicant has no intention of using the mark. Instead, Snoop Dogg alleged that Snoop International’s owner, Michael Gleissner, has numerous UK trademarks that are used only for “blocking purposes”. Snoop Dogg claimed that this constitutes bad faith.

Gleissner filed a counterstatement in September 2017 denying all the grounds and claiming the marks offer different goods.

Gleissner said that Snoop Dogg has relied on hearsay rather than concrete evidence, and that Gleissner has not had time to show the intent to use the trademark since its registration.

George Salthouse, acting on behalf of the IPO, said that Gleissner has actually had 17 months since the opposition was filed to provide evidence to counter the allegation.

“The applicant has not provided a clear statement that it intends to use the mark in suit, nor any explanation as to why it filed the suit,” he said.

Salthouse upheld the opposition on grounds of bad faith, and ordered Snoop International to pay Snoop Dogg £1,300 ($1,700).

UKIPO dismisses Mango trademark appeal
16 July 2018   The UK Intellectual Property Office has dismissed an appeal by fashion brand Mango, confirming that the trademark 'YanGo' will not be confused with the clothing company's own name.
Hockey team try to put Snoop Dogg TM on ice
17 November 2016   Canadian ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs have opposed a trademark filed by US rapper Cordozar Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg.


‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

