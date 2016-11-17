Hockey team try to put Snoop Dogg TM on ice

Canadian ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs have opposed a trademark filed by US rapper Cordozar Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg filed a trademark for the term ‘Leafs by Snoop’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in December last year.

The mark is presented on three lines that are superimposed over a gold marijuana leaf design. It covers cigarette lighters not made of precious metals.

The USPTO published the mark for opposition in October this year.

On November 11, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment filed a notice of opposition to the mark, saying that Snoop Dogg’s application would infringe marks owned by the company.

Maple Leaf Sports is the owner of the professional ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to the complaint, “nearly 90 years ago”, the ice hockey team adopted one of their key brand names of Leafs. The ‘Leafs’ mark has been used in commerce since 1927.

The Maple Leafs also own marks at the USPTO for the terms ‘Maple Leafs’ and ‘Toronto Maple Leafs’. They cover goods such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, jackets and entertainment services.

The complaint added that the ‘Leafs’ mark “reflects a highly unusual and distinctive spelling”, as the plural of the word “leaf” is usually “leaves”.

It said that the mark is distinctive and consumers are likely to be confused into believing that Snoop Dogg’s applied-for mark is associated with the company.

The design of the applied-for mark is “highly similar” to the ‘Maple Leafs’ mark, which is a wide-shaped leaf with three large sections, the opposition said.

Maple Leaf Sports said that it will be “damaged” by the registration if it is allowed.

A joint statement from the NHL, Maple Sports and Snoop Dogg's representatives, said: “We have been actively discussing a possible resolution of this matter, and those discussions are ongoing. Facing a non-extendable deadline to file a trademark opposition, the Maple Leafs made this submission in order to maintain the status quo."

It added that the parties have requested a suspension of the opposition proceeding to allow their discussions to continue.

