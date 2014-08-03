Skywalker passport U-turn

The UK government has reversed its decision to reject a passport application including the name ‘Skywalker’.

Laura Matthews amended her signature to ‘L. Skywalker’ to reflect the addition of Skywalker to her name in homage to Luke Skywalker, a character in science fiction franchise Star Wars.

In a statement, the Home Office, the government department that processes passport applications, initially said it would “not recognise a change to a name which is subject to copyright or trademark”.

But on Friday, (August 1), Matthews was told that she may be able to use the signature after all.

“There wasn't a reason why, but they [the Home Office] said all I need to do is send proof of driving licence and utility bills and they would send a letter to confirm,” the 29-year-old told WIPR.

“It does seem odd and I don't quite understand this as there has clearly been a change in stance,” said Matthews.

According to the UK Intellectual Property Office website, the trademark ‘Luke Skywalker’ belongs to Lucasfilm Ltd, the production company that makes the films, as does the mark ‘Anakin Skywalker’ [Luke’s father] but there is no ‘L. Skywalker’ listed.

“It's been an awful mess; I hope now I can return what they need quickly and get this matter resolved,” Matthews said.

The idea to add the name—which made her full name Laura Elizabeth Skywalker Matthews—came following a conversation with friends in 2008.

The Home Office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.