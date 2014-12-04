Subscribe
shutterstock-112039286-web
Rob Hyrons / Shutterstock.com
4 December 2014Trademarks

Skywalker passport saga takes new twist

A woman who fell foul of trademark law after putting ‘Skywalker’ on a passport application has had her passport cancelled despite the UK government initially granting the application.

Laura Matthews has had her passport cancelled after being told by the Home Office, the government department that deals with passport applications, that the application was "frivolous".

Earlier this year, WIPR reported that 29-year-old Matthews was told her ‘L. Skywalker’ signature—in homage to the Star Wars character Luke Skywalker—could not be included on her application as it infringed a registered trademark.

Despite this, Matthews was issued with the document several weeks later after threatening to take legal action, but she has now been told the passport was issued in error and has been cancelled.

Matthews, who legally added Skywalker as a middle name in 2008, had not updated the travel document before running into the problems with her new application.

She told the BBC the latest decision has left her feeling "upset, frustrated and disappointed".

A Home Office spokesman said: "Protecting the integrity of the UK passport is vital and we do not accept a change of name for frivolous reasons."

According to the UK Intellectual Property Office website, the trademark ‘Luke Skywalker’ belongs to Lucasfilm, the production company that makes the films, as does the mark ‘Anakin Skywalker’ (Luke’s father), although there is no ‘L. Skywalker’ listed.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘Skywalker’ passport signature rejected due to trademark claim
31 July 2014   A woman who legally added ‘Skywalker’ to her name has been denied a passport renewal after being told by government officials her new signature infringes a trademark.
Trademarks
Skywalker passport U-turn
4 August 2014   The UK government has reversed its decision to reject a passport application including the name ‘Skywalker’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis