Subscribe
liz-lenjo-suited-1
25 July 2022TrademarksSarah Speight

Q&A: Liz Lenjo on Manolo Blahnik’s China win

After a 22-year-long dispute, London-based shoe brand  Manolo Blahnik announced last week (July 19) that it has won the right to be able to  use its name as a trademark in China.

The impasse had made the company unable to benefit fully from the country’s luxury goods market.

Two decades earlier, a Chinese businessman had exploited the country’s 'first-to-file' system to trademark a similar name, ‘Manolo & Blahnik’.

The judgment, handed down by the Supreme People’s Court of China (SPC) earlier in July, could herald a turning point for foreign brands who wish to obtain IP protection in the Chinese market.

WIPR asked fashion IP lawyer Liz Lenjo for her observations on the case.

What are your general observations on the case?

Twenty-two years is a long, long time. However, I applaud Manolo Blahnik's legal team for pursuing and sticking to the cause. The case outcome gives foreign brands hope of protecting their brands in China, for both established and young/up-and-coming brands.

What will the impact of the case be on other foreign brands seeking IP protection in China? Will it now be easier for them to obtain trademarks?

We hope that this case sets precedence and makes it easier for foreign brands to seek IP protection in China and deter squatting practices.

Furthermore, in my view, if China wants to remain a manufacturing 'superpower' in the fashion industry, this will help it retain business.

Do you think China IP law should be updated further in light of this and other cases in the past? Do you agree with the 'first-to-file' system?

The 'first-to-file' system has advantages and disadvantages. However, it keeps IPR holders on their toes when it comes to asserting their rights. In my opinion, it also keeps IP lawyers busy and on their toes too.

The 'first-to-use' system would also have its own challenges because the digital space accords access to real-time information and nothing would stop another from using the brand in their jurisdiction before the legitimate right holder.

With stringent anti-trademark squatting laws and regulations, first-to-file would be more efficient, especially trademarks for made-up words or foreign language trademarks.

What does this case mean for squatters' rights and 'bad faith' arguments?

I think it is time we had some supplementary rules that deal with trademark squatters and 'bad faith' arguments. Relying on well-known marks arguments is proving rather unsustainable and becomes very unfair sometimes to the IP rights holder.

The analysis or scrutiny of 'bad faith' arguments should be objective rather than subjective.

Liz Lenjo is managing consultant of her own Kenyan boutique firm,  MYIP Legal Studio; advocate of the High Court of Kenya; and listed as a WIPR 2021 Influential Woman in IP.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Africa: The interplay between TMs and company names
9 September 2022   What is standard across different jurisdictions in Africa is that when companies are registered or incorporated, no cross-check of the trademarks register is conducted, to ensure that their names do not conflict with existing registered or internationally well-known trademarks owned by third parties.
Trademarks
In focus: Edward Chatterton on Manolo Blahnik's TM win
11 August 2022   In an exclusive video interview with WIPR, Edward Chatterton, DLA Piper partner and co-head of IPT Asia, explains how he and his team led luxury brand Manolo Blahnik to win the right to use its trademark in China.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis