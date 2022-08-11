Subscribe
11 August 2022TrademarksSarah Speight

In focus: Edward Chatterton on Manolo Blahnik's TM win

In an exclusive interview with WIPR, Edward Chatterton, DLA Piper partner and co-head of IPT Asia, explains how he and his team led luxury brand Manolo Blahnik to win the right to use its trademark in China.

In July, London-based shoe designer Manolo Blahnik won the right to use its name as a trademark in China.

The judgment, decided in the Supreme People’s Court of China (SPC), concluded a 22-year-long dispute between Manolo Blahnik and a Chinese businessman, Fang Yuzhou, who had owned a trademark for the name ‘Manolo & Blahnik’ since 2000.

The case may signal a turning point for foreign brands who wish to sell directly to the Chinese market.

Edward Chatterton, DLA Piper partner and co-head of IPT Asia, led the team representing Manolo Blahnik during the case.

In an exclusive video interview for WIPR, Edward explains the case, including the background, how the dispute was won, and what the outcome means for Manolo Blahnik and other foreign brands wishing to compete in the Chinese market.

