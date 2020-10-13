Subscribe
13 October 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Pakistan opposes India’s bid for Basmati geographical indication

Pakistan plans to challenge India's claim for a geographical indication (GI) for Basmati rice in the EU, the latest source of conflict amid long-running tensions between the two countries.

The GI sign is used for products with a specific geographical origin, which have qualities based on natural factors within their place of origin.

According to Radio Pakistan, Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi’s adviser for commerce, announced the decision at a meeting in Islamabad earlier this month.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of Pakistan’s Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO), Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, along with representatives of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, who argued that losing the GI tag would be “disastrous” for the country’s exporters”.

Basmati is recognised as a product of both Pakistan and India under the European Regulation 2006.

Last month, India filed an application for the GI tag in the European Union's (EU) Official Journal, so it could claim exclusive ownership over the product in the EU. If it is successful, Pakistan will not be allowed to sell the long grain rice under the brand name of ‘Basmati’.

The application stated: “‘Basmati’ is a special long grain aromatic rice grown and produced in a particular geographical region of the Indian sub-continent. In India, this region is a part of northern India, below the foothills of the Himalayas forming part of the Indo-Gangetic Plains.”

It further added: “In India, ‘Basmati’ is grown and produced in all districts of the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, as well as in specific districts of western Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.”

According to Radio Pakistan, Dawood said: “Pakistan will vehemently oppose India’s application in the EU and restrain India from obtaining [an] exclusive GI tag of Basmati rice.”

He further claimed India had distorted facts in its application and its case was based on weak grounds.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce claims the country exports between 500,000 and 700,000 tonnes of Basmati rice, of which 200,000-250,000 tonnes are exported to EU countries.

In March, Pakistan enacted its Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act after two decades of deliberation to: ensure premium prices for Pakistani brands in global markets, combat counterfeiting and promote “Made in Pakistan” products.

More on this story

Trademarks
Pakistan joins WIPO’s Madrid System
26 February 2021   Pakistan has formally joined the Madrid System for international trademark registrations, administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.
Trademarks
India escalates bid to gain GIs for Basmati
15 March 2021   India has filed applications for the registration of Basmati rice as a geographical indication in 19 jurisdictions amid criticism from Pakistan and Nepal, with protection already granted in the UK.
Trademarks
EU General Court annuls EUIPO decision in ‘basmati’ dispute
7 October 2021   The EU General Court yesterday annulled a decision by the European Union Intellectual Property Office in a case centring on basmati rice.


