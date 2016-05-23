Subscribe
23 May 2016Trademarks

Out of space and Disney magic: reception roundup from Sunday night at INTA

At the INTA annual conference on Sunday, WIPR met an astronaut while touring the Kennedy Space Center, headed to Walt Disney World Resort, requested songs in a bar and attended the legendary party hosted by Arochi & Lindner. Here is a roundup of Sunday night’s receptions.

NetNames: Out of this world

Sunday kicked off with a drinks reception that was truly out of this world. Brand protection company NetNames hosted an event at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Guests were treated to a tour of the centre, close up views of the world famous launch pad that helped man take his first steps on the moon, and lunch with former astronaut Jon McBride.

