Subscribe
adamkaz-istockphoto-com-pokemon-go-
25 April 2017Trademarks

Nintendo takes on ‘Poké Go’ trademark in opposition

Nintendo of America, the US subsidiary of video games maker Nintendo, has opposed a trademark filed by an Oklahoma-based couple looking to use the name ‘Poké Go’ for clothing.

In July last year, Mark and Michelle Gorell filed the trademark for use in class 25 at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark was published for opposition in December 2016.

Nintendo filed its notice of opposition on Wednesday, April 19, claiming that if the trademark was registered it would be confusingly similar, cause dilution by blurring and tarnishment, and would be deceptive.

The company owns a number of ‘Poké’ related trademarks that have been registered since 2000.

These include a variety of ‘Pokémon’ related marks used on clothing and electronics known as its “Poké family”.

Nintendo stated in the notice that because the filing dates and first use of its Poké family of marks predate that of the defendants, “Nintendo’s rights are senior to those of the applicants”.

The video games maker added that the related nature of the goods and similarity between the use and registration of the term ‘Poké Go’ are likely to cause confusion or deception that they are endorsed or approved by Nintendo.

A search of the US trademark register for Nintendo’s Poké family of marks reveals approximately 60 registrations and applications with the Poké prefix.

These include a variety of Pokémon Go related trademarks filed in March 2016, ahead of the game’s release in July of that year.

Nintendo claimed that use of ‘Poké Go’ by the defendant “is likely to cause dilution of the distinctive quality of Poké trademarks by tarnishment and blurring in view of Nintendo’s long and extensive prior use”.

When contacted by WIPR, Nintendo said it had "nothing to announce on the topic".

Join us for TODAY at 4pm BST for a FREE webinar— Navigating the CRISPR IP landscape in Europe

Today’s top stories

Apple v Samsung: $400m design patent dispute rumbles on

H&M and Deckers settle UGG trade dress and patent suit

Hyundai Mobis in mixed patent ruling at Federal Circuit

Arnstein & Lehr hires partner in Chicago

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Nintendo driven to court over patent infringement
11 August 2017   Video games maker Nintendo and its subsidiary Nintendo of America have been taken to court in the US over alleged patent infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown