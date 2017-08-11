Nintendo driven to court over patent infringement

Video games maker Nintendo and its subsidiary Nintendo of America have been taken to court in the US over alleged patent infringement.

California-based Gamevice filed its lawsuit at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday, July 9.

Gamevice was founded in 2008 and seeks to “develop and create innovative solutions for video game players”.

The suit said that Gamevice has filed for patent protection and currently holds more than 41 patents in ten countries related to a range of gaming devices, controls and accessories.

Nintendo is accused of infringing US patent number 9,126,119, called “Combination computing device and game controller with flexible bridge section”.

In October last year, Nintendo announced a new home gaming console, the Nintendo Switch.

The console, which has a touch screen, can be used at home (connected to a TV) or as a portable system.

Gamevice claimed that Nintendo has infringed the ‘119 patent through the sale of Nintendo Switch.

Claim 1 of the patent is allegedly infringed because the Nintendo product includes two control modules that provide an input device, among other aspects.

“Nintendo’s infringement has caused, and is continuing to cause, damage and irreparable injury to Gamevice, and Gamevice will continue to suffer damage and irreparable injury unless and until that infringement is enjoined by this court,” said the complaint.

Gamevice is seeking injunctive relief, damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and a jury trial.

