Subscribe
shutterstock_771468160_ty_lim
4 February 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Nike sues StockX over ‘unauthorised’ shoe NFTs

Nike has sued online reselling storefront StockX for listing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of Nike-branded shoes without its permission.

StockX has minted NFTs that prominently feature Nike’s trademarks and has marketed them at “heavily inflated prices” to customers who “believe or are likely to believe” that the digital assets are authorised by the sneaker giant.

Billed as “100% Authentic Nike-branded Vault NFTs”, the assets appear as a digital recreation of Nike shoes, featuring trademarks used “without Nike’s consent”, Nike alleged in its complaint.

The e-commerce platform began selling its Vault NFTs in January 2022. Each one is associated with a unique physical product held by StockX until the NFT owner “redeems” the NFT in exchange for the shoe.

The NFTs have generally sold for “many multiples” above the price of their physical counterparts, Nike claims. Nike highlights StockX’s NFT of a 2022 Nike Dunk Low—which generally retails for $100 new—being sold for $3,500.

So far, StockX has sold more than 500 Nike-branded NFTs, Nike claims.

Nike also claims that consumers are “already questioning” whether Nike authorised StockX to sell its NFTs

“StockX’s misappropriation of Nike’s famous trademarks and goodwill to buoy its entry into the lucrative NFT and digital collectable market deprives Nike of its exclusive right to use its marks in connection with this new commercial medium.”

This suit comes shortly after Nike’s public acquisition of RTFKT, a digital art studio with a focus on NFTs. While Nike has yet to mint or market any branded NFTs of its own, it has said that it will release “a number of virtual products” later this month.

According to Nike, the StockX Vault NFTs could “jeopardise” Nike’s digital goods in the metaverse going forward.

“Unfortunately, novel product offerings, burgeoning technologies, and gold rush markets tend to create opportunities for third parties to capitalise on the goodwill of reputable brands and create confusion in the marketplace. NFTs are, not surprisingly, no exception to the rule.”

NFT knock-back

Following the introduction of NFTs into the public conscious last year, several projects have emerged that appear to infringe trademarks, designs, and copyrights of prominent artists and brands.

Last month, French Luxury brand Hermès sued artist Mason Rothschild for developing NFTs of the brand’s iconic ‘Birkin’ bags.

The lawsuit, filed at the  US District Court for the Eastern District of New York says that Rothschild’s “Metabirkins” rip off Hermès’ trademark by simply attaching the prefix “meta”.

Currently, the legal rights attributable to NFTs are unclear, but wil likely be clarified with the upcoming wave of infringement lawsuits.

One such case likely to bear fruit is a lawsuit filed this week by rapper Lil Yachty, who sued an NFT startup for “maliciously” using his likeness in conjunction with an upcoming NFT product in order to secure millions of dollars in funding.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Fed Circuit rejects domain registry’s .sucks appeal

UK reveals five-year IP counter-infringement plan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Nike intensifies NFT dispute with StockX
12 May 2022   Nike has escalated its lawsuit against StockX centring on non-fungible tokens, alleging that the online reseller has also been marketing counterfeits of its footwear products.
Trademarks
Luxury shoe designer wins two-decades-long China dispute
19 July 2022   Precedential judgment enables brand to use trademark in China | 'Landmark' case could transform rights of brands under country’s ‘first-to-file’ system | DLA Piper | Simmons & Simmons | Gowling WLG.
Trademarks
Nike takes Japanese streetwear brand to court over ‘copycat versions’ of iconic trainers
26 January 2023   Global sportswear firm says it has been provoked into action from increased infringement | Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1 and Dunk have been infringed by “near verbatim copies” claims lawsuit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown