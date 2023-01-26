Subscribe
shutterstock_531095017_pixfly
26 January 2023TrademarksLiz Hockley

Nike takes Japanese streetwear brand to court over ‘copycat versions’ of iconic trainers

Global sportswear firm says it has been provoked into action from increased infringement | Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1 and Dunk have been infringed by “near verbatim copies” claims lawsuit.

Nike is suing Japanese fashion brand Bape, also known as A Bathing Ape, for selling trainers that allegedly rip off its iconic designs.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday in a New York District Court, following what Nike says is an escalation in a significant history of copying by Bape. Nike is seeking to enforce its trademarks related to three of its most iconic shoes—the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1 and Dunk, which it says have been copied by Bape.

According to the complaint, Bape has been selling infringing footwear in the US for as long as 15 years, resembling a game of “Whac-A-Mole”, with copycat products popping up and then disappearing. This activity was largely overlooked by Nike as it constituted “never more than a small fraction of the millions of pairs Nike sells annually”, the lawsuit states.

However, in 2021, Bape scaled up its activities in the US, opening stores in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Nike says the firm re-introduced its Bape STA shoe, allegedly a copy of Nike’s Air Force 1, as well as several other trainers—the SK8 STA, Court STA and Court STA High—all of which infringe Nike designs as “near verbatim copies”.

“Bape has wrongfully capitalised on Nike’s fame and its asserted marks by making, promoting, advertising, marketing and selling in the US footwear bearing the asserted marks and/or confusingly similar marks,” the lawsuit says.

Nike has ordered Bape to stop selling the shoes and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Market confusion

Founded in Japan in 1993, Bape expanded its presence into the US in the mid-2000s. Nike says that the two firms met in 2009 “to address Bape’s pirating of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 design and to protect Nike’s intellectual property rights”, and that following this meeting, Bape decreased its sales in the US.

But in a turnaround in 2021, Bape “drastically increased the volume and scape” of its US activity and, according to the complaint, this has already caused confusion in the marketplace with Bape’s shoes being sold as genuine Nike products, and some consumers referring to them as such.

The suit says that Bape’s actions have grown unacceptable and pose a significant danger to Nike’s rights, and that despite a cease-and-desist letter sent in August 2022, Bape continued to sell its infringing products.

WIPR has contacted Bape for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Artistic licence: Stability AI redraws accountability

ITC and litigation partner joins Dorsey & Whitney

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Nike sues Canadian rival over patented ‘Flyknit’ tech
31 January 2023   German sportswear brand previously sued Adidas over same tech that made its debut during 2012 Olympics | Feud involves the method of knitting a textile to an item of footwear.
Patents
Spanish brand loses bid to oppose Nike eyewear sign in EU
12 July 2023   Nike’s innovation arm fends off opposition to trademark registration | Separate case sees PTAB agree to review Nike patents disputed by Lululemon.
Trademarks
Nike scores victory for its ‘SNKRS’ app mark
1 August 2023   Appeals board finds that Nike's ‘SNKRS’ online brand is distinctive and familiar with consumers | Nike cites more than 10 million orders placed through the app since 2019.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown