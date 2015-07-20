NFL challenges ‘Superb Owl’ trademark application

The National Football League (NFL) has challenged a US trademark application for the phrase ‘Superb Owl’ on the grounds that it is too similar to the name of its annual showpiece the Super Bowl.

The application, which covers running events, was filed last year by Arizona-based non-profit group The Night Run.

Set up in 1985, The Night Run was formerly known as Night Run for the Arts. The original organisers abandoned the event, but it was revived in 2012 with a night owl theme and re-named The Night Run.

The group regularly hosts five and eight kilometre running events. Participants are awarded a medal with the words 'Superb Owl' written on it and some runners dress up as owls during races.

But last Monday, July 13, the NFL opposed the application at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, claiming that it was too similar to seven of its own registered marks containing the words ‘Super Bowl’.

The Night Run has until August 8 to respond to the NFL’s opposition.

It is not the first time that the phrase 'Superb Owl' has hit the headlines. Last year US comedian Stephen Colbert named a sequence on his show “The Colbert Report” as the “Superb Owl”, though the NFL never actually threatened him with legal action or sued him.

Restaurant chain Hooters, known for its owl logo, posted a video on YouTube in response to Colbert’s segment, offering to be a sponsor.

A female presenter wearing a Hooters t-shirt told viewers that “superb and owls happen to be right up our alley”.

She proposed that Colbert hosted a Superb Owl-themed party and that “wings and beers” would be paid for by the company, but it doesn't appear that such a relationship was ever formed.

Neither The Night Run nor the NFL had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should either party get in touch.