NFL opposes trademark over Colts logo similarity

The National Football League (NFL) has challenged a trademark application which it claims is too similar to a logo used by the Indianapolis Colts, an American football team.

Yesterday, September 6, the NFL and the Colts filed an opposition to the mark ‘ Believe in blue’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Owned by an individual named Louis Zogaib, the mark was applied for in December last year and covers class 25 (clothing).

The mark was published for opposition in the Official Gazette in May 2017.

The NFL and the Colts—one of 32 member clubs that make up the NFL—alleged that the mark would cause a likelihood of confusion.

According to the opposition, the Colts have used the mark ‘Believe in Blue’ and other variations in connection with the promotion of the Colts football franchise, including using the mark on t-shirts.

“Opposers and their licensees and sponsors have sold and offered for services and goods (including clothing) bearing opposers’ ‘Believe in blue’ mark in a trading area of broad geographical scope encompassing the US, including its territories,” said the opposition.

The NFL and Colts added that the mark is “symbolic of the extensive goodwill and consumer recognition” that they have established.

Zogaib has until October 16 to answer the opposition.

The Colts last won the Super Bowl, an annual game that determines the champion of the NFL, in February 2007, when they beat the Chicago Bears 29-17.

