Mr. T and cannabis database settle TM dispute

American actor Mr. T has agreed to drop his trademark infringement claim against US-based cannabis database Leafly, after reaching a settlement with the company.

In a court filing submitted on Friday, February 7, Mr. T’s lawyers asked the US District Court for the Central District of California to stay proceedings while the parties formalised a settlement agreement, which has already been reached in principle.

Mr. T sued Leafly in August last year, accusing the database of listing its “Mr. Tusk” hybrid product on its website as “Mrt”.

Leafly, which claims to be the "world’s largest cannabis information resource", describes “Mr. Tusk” as an “intensely potent indica-dominant hybrid”.

Mr. T, star of TV series “The A-Team” and film “Rocky III”, alleged that the “Mrt” listing infringed his persona and likeness, and was likely to confuse consumers into thinking that he is associated with the company’s sale of the cannabis strain.

The American actor was not seeking any monetary damages for the alleged infringement but had requested that the court issue an injunction preventing Leafly from using his name and likeness.

A few months later, in mid-December, Leafly responded to the claims and raised 16 different defences.

Among the defences, Leafly claimed that Mr. T had failed to show irreparable injury and/or threat of future injury, so wasn’t entitled to injunctive relief, and that Mr. T’s name was not registered as a trademark.

An initial scheduling conference was set for Thursday, February 13 but Mr. T has now requested that the court stay proceedings until April 15 or when the settlement agreement is finalised.

