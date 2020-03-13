Subscribe
shutterstock_756556237_4kclips
13 March 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

Bank of Oklahoma takes cannabis shop to court

The Bank of Oklahoma has hit cannabis dispensary Dank of Oklahoma with a trademark infringement suit, accusing the dispensary of intending to “play on and capture the good will of” the bank.

In a suit filed on Wednesday, March 11, at the US District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, the bank claimed that Dank of Oklahoma is “misappropriating and unjustly taking advantage” of the longtime marketing efforts and fame of the bank.

Not only is the dispensary knowingly using the name Dank of Oklahoma in bad faith, but its polygon logo is similar to the Bank of Oklahoma’s own logo, according to the claim.

The bank recently became aware of the dispensary’s activities “due to a wave of customers and employees complaining” to it about Dank of Oklahoma’s billboards and signage.

“Defendant is wrongfully using and promoting the Bank of Oklahoma marks and/or marks confusingly similar to the Bank of Oklahoma marks to market marijuana, a product that is inconsistent with the Bank of Oklahoma’s reputation for providing high quality, dependable financial services and illegal under federal law,” it added.

Allegedly, Dank of Oklahoma’s false and misleading advertising is disrupting the bank’s business and harming its reputation.

The Bank of Oklahoma has asked the court to grant an injunction to stop the dispensary from “tarnishing” its brand, in addition to seeking profits, triple damages and corrective advertising.

This is just the latest cannabis-related trademark dispute WIPR has covered in recent months.

Earlier this year, American actor Mr. T agreed to drop his trademark infringement suit against US-based cannabis database Leafly, after reaching a settlement with the company.

Mr. T had sued Leafly in August 2019, accusing the database of listing its “Mr. Tusk” hybrid product on its website as “Mrt”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Wikimedia, Internet Archive want patent infringement claims kicked out

Manchester police seize counterfeit goods worth £7.5 million in raids

TPN: How many patents are actually essential?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Influential Women in IP
Career series: Catherine Lemay, Hexo
4 November 2020   Catherine Lemay, assistant general counsel–IP at cannabis company Hexo, outlines her career path and what her working day may entail.
Trademarks
Mr. T and cannabis database settle TM dispute
10 February 2020   American actor Mr. T has agreed to drop his trademark infringement claim against US-based cannabis database Leafly, after reaching a settlement with the company.
Trademarks
Mondelēz halts pursuit of THC sweet makers
6 May 2020   Confectionary company Mondelēz has dropped its trademark claims against the makers of infringing THC-infused candy, having already secured judgments against several retailers of the sweets.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown