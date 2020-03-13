Bank of Oklahoma takes cannabis shop to court

The Bank of Oklahoma has hit cannabis dispensary Dank of Oklahoma with a trademark infringement suit, accusing the dispensary of intending to “play on and capture the good will of” the bank.

In a suit filed on Wednesday, March 11, at the US District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, the bank claimed that Dank of Oklahoma is “misappropriating and unjustly taking advantage” of the longtime marketing efforts and fame of the bank.

Not only is the dispensary knowingly using the name Dank of Oklahoma in bad faith, but its polygon logo is similar to the Bank of Oklahoma’s own logo, according to the claim.

The bank recently became aware of the dispensary’s activities “due to a wave of customers and employees complaining” to it about Dank of Oklahoma’s billboards and signage.

“Defendant is wrongfully using and promoting the Bank of Oklahoma marks and/or marks confusingly similar to the Bank of Oklahoma marks to market marijuana, a product that is inconsistent with the Bank of Oklahoma’s reputation for providing high quality, dependable financial services and illegal under federal law,” it added.

Allegedly, Dank of Oklahoma’s false and misleading advertising is disrupting the bank’s business and harming its reputation.

The Bank of Oklahoma has asked the court to grant an injunction to stop the dispensary from “tarnishing” its brand, in addition to seeking profits, triple damages and corrective advertising.

This is just the latest cannabis-related trademark dispute WIPR has covered in recent months.

Earlier this year, American actor Mr. T agreed to drop his trademark infringement suit against US-based cannabis database Leafly, after reaching a settlement with the company.

Mr. T had sued Leafly in August 2019, accusing the database of listing its “Mr. Tusk” hybrid product on its website as “Mrt”.

