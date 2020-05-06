Subscribe
mikeledray
6 May 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Mondelēz halts pursuit of THC sweet makers

Confectionery company  Mondelēz has dropped its trademark claims against the makers of infringing THC-infused candy, having already secured judgments against several retailers of the sweets.

Last July, Mondelēz’s Canadian subsidiary filed a complaint in California against the then-unknown defendants behind the Stoney Patch brand of THC-infused sweets being sold online, which it said infringed its trademarks for the popular  Sour Patch brand.

According to Mondelēz, the sweets were part of a growing trend among cannabis companies to “market their products by copying and misappropriating the colors, flavors, names and packaging of popular snacks and candies”.

Mondelēz later filed claims against several cannabis companies, including Green King LA, Dr Vape Group, and Vape Hub, who all sold Stoney Patch through their retail outlets.

None of those companies were involved in the actual manufacture of Stoney Patch.

Judge Cormac Carney of the US District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favour of Mondelēz on the trademark infringement claims against all three companies, the most recent judgment coming on April 28.

Each of the retailers acquired the infringing products from unnamed vendors who visited their stores in person offering them for sale, or offering samples. Vape Hub had purchased 20,000 units of Stoney Patch for $4000.

None of the named defendants knew the identities of the vendors behind Stoney Patch, or had any documentation that could identify them, court documents stated.

It appears Mondelēz has now dropped its pursuit of the makers of Stoney Patch, voluntarily dismissing its claims against all unidentified defendants.

Mondelēz launched Sour Patch in 2012, and has sold more than 630 million packets of the sweets, the company said. It owns several international trademark registrations for the brand covering candy products.

Large brands have frequently been wary of their marks being associated with cannabis products. Last year, WIPR covered the makers of  MiracleGro’s lawsuit against a marketing company targeting companies in the cannabis industry.

And in March, the  Bank of Oklahoma sued a cannabis dispensary, Dank of Oklahoma, accusing it of trying to “play on and capture” the financial institution’s good will.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Uber secures location-sharing patent win

Mondelēz halts pursuit of THC sweet makers

Welsh dairy coop blocks 'Red Dragon' trademark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
ScottsMiracle-Gro takes aim at cannabis marketing company
2 July 2019   The Scotts Company, which owns the popular ScottsMiracle-Gro plant food brand, is suing a company which it says is using its marks for products aimed at cannabis and hemp producers.
Trademarks
Bank of Oklahoma takes cannabis shop to court
13 March 2020   The Bank of Oklahoma has hit cannabis dispensary Dank of Oklahoma with a trademark infringement suit, accusing the dispensary of intending to “play on and capture the good will of” the bank.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown