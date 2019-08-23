Mr. T shakes down cannabis database for alleged TM infringement

Mr. T has sued US-based cannabis database Leafly for infringing his name and likeness with its “Mr. Tusk” hybrid product.

Leafly, which claims to be the "world’s largest cannabis information resource", recently listed “Mr. Tusk” as a limited availability product in Los Angeles.

The company allegedly listed the product, described as an “intensely potent indica-dominant hybrid”, on its website as “Mrt”.

According to Mr. T, star of “The A-Team” and “Rocky III”, has now said that this infringes his persona and likeness, of which he is the “exclusive owner”.

Mr. T claims he originally contacted Leafly in February and “demanded that Leafly stop the offending activity”.

The parties remained in correspondence with Leafly rejecting any allegations of trademark infringement, according to the complaint.

The actor also claims that Leafly’s “Mrt” sign is confusingly similar and is likely to confuse consumers into thinking that he is associated with the company’s sale of the cannabis strain.

“There is a direct connection between the use of “Mr. T” and the commercial purpose of advertising a cannabis strain as it is listed on the Leafly website,” the complaint said.

The dispute has now gone to court at the US District Court for the Central District of California, although Mr. T said he is not seeking any monetary damages for the alleged infringement.

Rather, Mr. T has requested that the court issue an injunction preventing Leafly from using his name and likeness.

Mr. T has also sought an award of attorneys’ fees.