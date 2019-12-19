Subscribe
shutterstock_1184163031_andrew_makedonski
19 December 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Milan court orders Dolce & Gabbana payout to Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been awarded damages after suing Dolce & Gabbana for using his name on the back of a jersey.

Maradona sued the Italian fashion brand after one of its 2009 fashion shows, held in Naples, featured a model wearing a blue football shirt with “Maradona” and the number 10 on the back.

Maradona played for Napoli, based in the city, from 1984 to 1991. During his time at the club, Maradona scored 115 goals and won the Scudetto twice, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest football players of all time.

After discovering Dolce & Gabbana’s use of his name at the fashion show, Maradona sued the company for €1 million ($1.1 million) in damages.

Eleonora Rosati, associate professor in IP law at the University of Southampton and of counsel at Bird & Bird, explained on the IPKat blog that Maradona had argued the unauthorised use of his name falsely implied a commercial partnership between himself and the fashion house.

Earlier this month, the Milan Court of First Instance sided with the Napoli legend, ruling that Maradona’s name “cannot be freely used by third-party undertakings without the permission of the rights holder” [translated from Italian by Rosati].

“Without any doubt, the use of a decorative element which reproduces a third-party distinctive sign or name, leads – to say the least – to the establishment of an association with that person,” the court ruled.

But the damages awarded to Maradona fell far short of the requested €1 million. The Milan court awarded the footballer €70,000 in compensation for Dolce & Gabbana’s infringement of his rights.

Dolce & Gabbana must also pay litigation costs of €13,400.

“It is well-known that image rights protection in Italy is quite extensive, and courts have issued decisions that have progressively broadened the scope of protection afforded to one's own image,” Rosati commented.

“The take-home point seems to be once again that image rights can go quite far in Italy and that unauthorised use of third-party image, likeness, etc should be done - and handled - with care,” she added.

In 2017, Maradona sued a Japanese video game maker for unauthorised use of his likeness in “Pro Evolution Soccer 2017”.

In a statement issued at the time, “Pro Evolution Soccer” developer Konami insisted it was in compliance with its licensing obligations.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

IPOS rejects Ferrero Rocher 3D mark

Brazil IP office ‘privatisation’ plan causes uproar

Sale of second-hand e-books infringes copyright, rules CJEU

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Diego Maradona to sue video game maker for using his likeness
3 April 2017   Retired Argentine football player Diego Maradona has threatened legal action against Japanese video game maker Konami for using his likeness in a football game.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis