Subscribe
cherezoff-istockphoto-com-football-
3 April 2017

Diego Maradona to sue video game maker for using his likeness

Retired Argentine football player Diego Maradona has threatened legal action against Japanese video game maker Konami for using his likeness in a football game.

Maradona posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 30, claiming that his image had been used in the "Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2017" game.

"PES 2017" was developed for consoles such as the Playstation 3 and 4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Maradona’s post said: “I heard yesterday that the Japanese company Konami uses my image for its game PES 2017. Unfortunately, my lawyer Matias Morla will initiate the corresponding legal actions. I hope this is not another scam ...”

The post also included a screenshot of the game with a male figure who apparently looks similar to Maradona.

During his career, Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups including the 1986 competition in Mexico, where he captained his country to victory.

He is considered by many to be the game's greatest ever player.

Konami said in a statement released today, April 3, that there had been media reports about "PES 2017" using “unauthorised players” in the game.

“We are using the rights correctly according to the agreement with the licensor," the video game maker added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Game over for ‘Fallout 3’ fan project due to copyright fears
16 March 2018   The development of a fan-made modification project has been shut down over fears that it would infringe the copyright of “Fallout 3” a post-apocalyptic role-play video game.
Trademarks
Milan court orders Dolce & Gabbana payout to Maradona
19 December 2019   Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been awarded damages after suing Dolce & Gabbana for using his name on the back of a jersey.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones