Diego Maradona to sue video game maker for using his likeness

Retired Argentine football player Diego Maradona has threatened legal action against Japanese video game maker Konami for using his likeness in a football game.

Maradona posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 30, claiming that his image had been used in the "Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2017" game.

"PES 2017" was developed for consoles such as the Playstation 3 and 4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Maradona’s post said: “I heard yesterday that the Japanese company Konami uses my image for its game PES 2017. Unfortunately, my lawyer Matias Morla will initiate the corresponding legal actions. I hope this is not another scam ...”

The post also included a screenshot of the game with a male figure who apparently looks similar to Maradona.

During his career, Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups including the 1986 competition in Mexico, where he captained his country to victory.

He is considered by many to be the game's greatest ever player.

Konami said in a statement released today, April 3, that there had been media reports about "PES 2017" using “unauthorised players” in the game.

“We are using the rights correctly according to the agreement with the licensor," the video game maker added.

