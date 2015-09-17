Subscribe
maksim-kabakou-shutterstock-com-2
17 September 2015Trademarks

Marques 2015: Well-known TM rights need clarification

The legal rights afforded to well-known and famous trademarks must be clarified, a brand valuation expert has told the Marques conference.

David Haigh, head of Brand Finance, told delegates at the Marques 29th Annual Conference that there is a lot of “mushiness” and “lack of clarity” over a brand’s rights once its marks are considered well-known or famous.

Haigh cited the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) definition of a famous mark, as having a reputation among all consumers, and a well-known mark, which it says is familiar to those within the relevant industry.

According to INTA, famous marks often need to be registered in the brand’s home country for protection, whereas well-known marks do not.

“Clarify these terms and provide a central register that lists brands that are considered famous and well-known,” Haigh said.

“Show what the criteria is in order to achieve protection. And show how well-known status adds ‘X amount’ to a company. Then the rights will be taken more seriously,” he added.

Lydia Gobena, partner at law firm Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, advised delegates to “constantly monitor how the trademark is being used in the industry to avoid it becoming generic”.

She advised to be wary of dictionaries that put trademarked terms in them.

Jorge Casals, regional IP counsel for Europe at Red Bull, said obtaining well-known status is important to the drinks company.

“Where we can register for well-known status we will always go after it,” he said.

He advised trademark lawyers to “litigate as much as necessary”, but acknowledged that sometimes it is better to take the “soft approach” to enforcing a well-known mark.

“Once entering litigation we always invoke a well-known mark argument, because it makes it easier to prove a likelihood of confusion,” he added.

The Marques Annual Conference runs from September 15 to 18.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act