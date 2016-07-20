Subscribe
20 July 2016

Louis Vuitton signs anti-counterfeiting agreement with Dubai government

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) has teamed up with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) to improve awareness of and clamp down on counterfeiting.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, chief executive of the commercial compliance and consumer protection sector at the DED and Laurent Marcadier, director of assets and persons protection at LVMH, signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday, July 19.

The two sides will work together on strengthening regulatory compliance and intellectual property protection, combatting commercial fraud, protecting the rights of trademark owners and reinforcing economic activity in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

A series of campaigns will also be launched to raise awareness of the dangers posed by counterfeits.

Lootah said: “We will work hand in hand with all competent bodies in the government and private sectors, drawing on the relevant federal and international laws against counterfeiting and with the objective of eliminating all phenomena that adversely affect the integrity of retailing in Dubai.”

